See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

God signs investments

Viktor Malsam
JesusTrader

Performance

  • +1.3 %
    since 2021-03-03
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.51×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

I pray to God and ask him which investments I should make, and depending on signs I get from him - I make corresponding investments.
The aim is to achieve steady growth, without taking great risks. And there is no greater security than the Lord on our side who shows us the way. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFJESUS777
Date created
2021-03-03
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

JesusTrader
Viktor Malsam
Registered since 2017-12-30
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios