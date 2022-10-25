JMFINANC Finanztitel
+1.1%
since 10/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.88
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Langfristige Investition in Bank- und Versicherungsaktien mit einem KBV<1, einstelligem KGV und attraktiver Dividendenrendite. Es erfolgt keine Anlage in Derivate. Im Wesentlichen wird das Kapital in global tätige Unternehmen investiert.
Master data
Symbol
WFJMFINANC
Date created
10/23/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0