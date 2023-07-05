Long and Short DAX-ETF
+2.3%
since 05/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.3%
Max loss
0.68
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Das Wikifolio ,, Long and Short DAX-ETF '' investiert in starken Trendphasen in steigende und fallende Kurse. Seitwärtsphasen werden als Cashposition gehalten. Als Basis der Entscheidungsfindung dient die technische Analyse des D1 - Charts und ein Indikator welcher in bestimmten Zyklen durch maschinelles Lernen dem Marktumfeld angepasst wird. Durch diese Strategie soll ein positives jährliches Wachstum erzielt werden.
Master data
Symbol
WFLSDAXETF
Date created
05/11/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
102.2