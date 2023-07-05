Skip to content
Long and Short DAX-ETF

Jörg Fiebiger

 | JFT

Last Login: 07/05/2023

+2.3%
since 05/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.3%
Max loss
0.68
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
55 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio ,, Long and Short DAX-ETF '' investiert in starken Trendphasen in steigende und fallende Kurse. Seitwärtsphasen werden als Cashposition gehalten. Als Basis der Entscheidungsfindung dient die technische Analyse des D1 - Charts und ein Indikator welcher in bestimmten Zyklen durch maschinelles Lernen dem Marktumfeld angepasst wird. Durch diese Strategie soll ein positives jährliches Wachstum erzielt werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFLSDAXETF

Date created

05/11/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.2

Investment Universe

