Mauz to the MOON
Last Login: 2021-05-28
Performance
-
0.0 %since 2021-05-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-28 at 07:03 pmUS9314271084Price EUR 43.435 4.3 %
-
Sell 2021-05-28 at 12:51 pmDE000A3GPSP7Price EUR 12.534 <0.1 %
Trading Idea
Die Handelsidee ist mit Krypto alle zu outperformen!
#ethtothemoon
doge suckt! und Elon outplayed einfach alle!
20% ada 40% eth 40% btc auf lange sicht
shit coin = stonks in den nächsten 3 Monaten show more
#ethtothemoon
doge suckt! und Elon outplayed einfach alle!
20% ada 40% eth 40% btc auf lange sicht
shit coin = stonks in den nächsten 3 Monaten show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFMAUZMAUZ
|
Date created
|2021-05-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-05-28