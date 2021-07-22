MetaMegaTrend
Performance
+0.8 %since 2021-07-15
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-3.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.85×Risk factor
Buy 2021-07-15 at 11:34 amUS02079K3059Price EUR 2,179.000 2.2 %
Trading Idea
In this wikifolio, I will combine my two main investment philosophies - Meta-Investing and Megatrends.
This means, I will carefully select wikifolio-traders who specialize in Megatrend-Investments. This will be done based on criteria like profile, strategy, communication, previous results and more. Then I aggregate their investments into a Meta-Portfolio which aggregates their different portfolio and investment ideas - combining their strongest picks and eliminating some of the smaller more controversial ones. So, this is quite similar to my MetaFolio, but with a clear focus on Megatrends instead of the whole market.
I will then invest into their strongest positions with the same share they did and repeat this process on a regular basis to update my Megatrend-Meta-Portfolio. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFMETAMEGA
Date created
|2021-07-15
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-11-18