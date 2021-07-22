See all wikifolios
MetaMegaTrend

MetaTrader

Performance

  • +0.8 %
    since 2021-07-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.85×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

In this wikifolio, I will combine my two main investment philosophies - Meta-Investing and Megatrends.

This means, I will carefully select wikifolio-traders who specialize in Megatrend-Investments. This will be done based on criteria like profile, strategy, communication, previous results and more. Then I aggregate their investments into a Meta-Portfolio which aggregates their different portfolio and investment ideas - combining their strongest picks and eliminating some of the smaller more controversial ones. So, this is quite similar to my MetaFolio, but with a clear focus on Megatrends instead of the whole market.

I will then invest into their strongest positions with the same share they did and repeat this process on a regular basis to update my Megatrend-Meta-Portfolio. show more

Symbol
WFMETAMEGA
Date created
2021-07-15
Index level
High watermark
100.0

