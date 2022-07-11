LoginRegister
Moonshot Biotechs

GilbertGerber

Last Login: 07/11/2022

+1.4%
since 07/07/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.2%
Max loss
1.03
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Moonshot Biotechs does just that, selecting a handfull of truly innovative, small cap, therapeutic biotech companies. The investable universe is global but for the sake of this particular portfolio I concentrate on European names as I believe there is amazing science available at laughable valuation in highly dysfunctional public markets. All selected companies have cutting edge science, a sound clinical development pathway, solid management and a cash runway past the next clinical data readout.

Symbol

WFMOONBIOS

Date created

07/07/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.8

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

