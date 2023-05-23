Skip to content
Market Leaders Stocks

Davide Pecorari

 | DavidePecorari

Last Login: 05/23/2023

+8.0%
since 03/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.6%
Max loss
0.94
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
74 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Selection of stocks beloging to companies that have a leadership position in their industries. These companies have usually a large capitalization, are characterized by above-average market growth and have significant barriers to competition that make difficult to their rivals to attack their market dominance. The selection is made on the basis of fundamental, quality and technical indicators in order to position on the most promising companies. Typical holding time is from few weeks to few months.

Master data

Symbol

WFMRKTLDRS

Date created

03/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

108.7

Investment Universe

