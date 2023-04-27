Skip to content
N.A.G. Investments

NAG0die0Rentner

Last Login: 04/27/2023

-4.4%
since 01/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.3%
Max loss
0.52
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
91 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Es wird versucht, möglichst effizient und effektiv zu wirtschaften. Hier wird nur mit Aktien gehandelt. Diese Wikifolio ist im Rahmen eines P-Seminars des Gymnasium Ernestinum Coburg erstellt worden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFNAG00000

Date created

01/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

