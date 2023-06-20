Skip to content
Global Optimization

NGUYENNHANDO

Last Login: 06/20/2023

-0.2%
since 06/17/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

I have noticed that global ETFs tracking indices such as the S&P 500, S&P 100, and MSCI World consistently exhibit steady growth year after year. However, I have also observed that companies within these indices, if bought and sold at reasonable prices, can yield high profits for investors. Therefore, I have developed an investment portfolio based on fundamental financial analysis of companies and a reasonable technical analysis, aiming to optimize returns for investors. These insights have been accumulated over many years, leading me to identify key principles in stock investing. These principles are based on a combination of scientific, psychological, philosophical, technical, experiential, and practical factors. I refer to it as the practicality in stock investing. Ich habe festgestellt, dass weltweite ETFs, die Indizes wie den S&P 500, S&P 100 und MSCI World verfolgen, Jahr für Jahr ein kontinuierliches Wachstum aufweisen. Allerdings habe ich auch beobachtet, dass Unternehmen innerhalb dieser Indizes, wenn sie zu angemessenen Preisen gekauft und verkauft werden, hohe Gewinne für Investoren erzielen können. Aus diesem Grund habe ich ein Anlageportfolio entwickelt, das auf einer fundierten finanziellen Analyse von Unternehmen und einer vernünftigen technischen Analyse basiert und darauf abzielt, Renditen für Investoren zu optimieren. Diese Erkenntnisse wurden über viele Jahre hinweg gesammelt und haben mich dazu gebracht, Schlüsselprinzipien beim Aktieninvestieren zu identifizieren. Diese Prinzipien basieren auf einer Kombination aus wissenschaftlichen, psychologischen, philosophischen, technischen, erfahrungsbezogenen und praktischen Faktoren. Ich bezeichne sie als Praktikabilität beim Aktieninvestieren.

Master data

Symbol

WFND150186

Date created

06/17/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

