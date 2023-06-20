Global Optimization

I have noticed that global ETFs tracking indices such as the S&P 500, S&P 100, and MSCI World consistently exhibit steady growth year after year. However, I have also observed that companies within these indices, if bought and sold at reasonable prices, can yield high profits for investors. Therefore, I have developed an investment portfolio based on fundamental financial analysis of companies and a reasonable technical analysis, aiming to optimize returns for investors. These insights have been accumulated over many years, leading me to identify key principles in stock investing. These principles are based on a combination of scientific, psychological, philosophical, technical, experiential, and practical factors. I refer to it as the practicality in stock investing. Ich habe festgestellt, dass weltweite ETFs, die Indizes wie den S&P 500, S&P 100 und MSCI World verfolgen, Jahr für Jahr ein kontinuierliches Wachstum aufweisen. Allerdings habe ich auch beobachtet, dass Unternehmen innerhalb dieser Indizes, wenn sie zu angemessenen Preisen gekauft und verkauft werden, hohe Gewinne für Investoren erzielen können. Aus diesem Grund habe ich ein Anlageportfolio entwickelt, das auf einer fundierten finanziellen Analyse von Unternehmen und einer vernünftigen technischen Analyse basiert und darauf abzielt, Renditen für Investoren zu optimieren. Diese Erkenntnisse wurden über viele Jahre hinweg gesammelt und haben mich dazu gebracht, Schlüsselprinzipien beim Aktieninvestieren zu identifizieren. Diese Prinzipien basieren auf einer Kombination aus wissenschaftlichen, psychologischen, philosophischen, technischen, erfahrungsbezogenen und praktischen Faktoren. Ich bezeichne sie als Praktikabilität beim Aktieninvestieren.