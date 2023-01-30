High Volatility Pennystocks
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Es wird ausschließlich in Pennystocks investiert. Das Land und die Branche fällt hierbei nicht ins Gewicht. Es wird darauf geachtet, dass die Aktien, in die investiert wird, eine möglichst hohe Volatilität aufweisen. Schüler-Team 1 des JSG Nürnberg. Teilnehmer am p-Seminar Börse Hautnah vom Finance Network Ingolstadt. Muster-Portfolio zu Bildungszwecken.
