Einfach klug
Last Login: 2021-02-10
Performance
-
-0.8 %since 2021-01-19
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.14×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-05 at 11:07 amCA08783B1013Price EUR 0.670 1.3 %
-
Sell 2021-02-05 at 10:28 pmUS72919P2020Price EUR 54.590 2.2 %
Trading Idea
Es wird nachhaltig investiert. Mittels Kursanalyse werden die optimalen Vorgänge bestimmt und ausgeführt. Ziel ist es den optimalen Mittelweg aus ethischen Grundsätzen, guter Rendite und sicherer Anlage zu gehen. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFNIJKLMNO
|
Date created
|2021-01-19
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-14