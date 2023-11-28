Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

TheBrokerBoys

The1Broker6Boys

Last Login: 11/28/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 11/26/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Feed

Trading Idea

Wir sind eine Gruppe von motivierten Jungs und orientieren uns nach Warren Buffet. Wir setzen grundsätzlich nur auf populäre Aktien. Ziel: Bessere Performance als unser Lehrer des P-Seminars "BOERSE hautnah". - Diversifiziertes Portfolio mit kleiner spekulativer Komponente (Core-Satellite-Strategie) - Kombination aus fundamentaler Analyse und Charttechnik

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFNITBB163

Date created

11/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Universe Trader

Fabian Kracht

+22.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+11.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+8.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+23.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG