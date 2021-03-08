Nordic by nature
Last Login: 2021-03-08
Performance
-
-0.9 %since 2021-02-01
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-5.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.62×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-19 at 07:28 pmSE0008294953Price EUR 23.680 7.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Invest in Nordic companies for long term growth. Portfolio gives a diverse average of the different businesses in the north. Suitable for people that want to add this specific region to their overall portfolio. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFNORD0815
|
Date created
|2021-02-01
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-11-03