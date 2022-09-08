Options and certificates
+4.8%
since 02/01/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-9.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
218 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Trading Idea
Mein Portfolio soll über Optionen und Zertifikate in Aktien- und Rohstoffmärkte investieren. Ziel soll es sein, eine im Vergleich zu Aktienmärkten höhere Performance zu erzielen, wobei strikt auf das Risikomanagement des Portfolios geachtet werden soll. *** EN *** My portfolio shall be invested in individual stock- , index- and commodity positions through option- and certificate products. In line with strict risk management practices, the wikifolio shall be conservative in its trading practices.
Master data
Symbol
WFOPTCERT1
Date created
02/01/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
105.9