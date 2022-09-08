Options and certificates

Mein Portfolio soll über Optionen und Zertifikate in Aktien- und Rohstoffmärkte investieren. Ziel soll es sein, eine im Vergleich zu Aktienmärkten höhere Performance zu erzielen, wobei strikt auf das Risikomanagement des Portfolios geachtet werden soll. *** EN *** My portfolio shall be invested in individual stock- , index- and commodity positions through option- and certificate products. In line with strict risk management practices, the wikifolio shall be conservative in its trading practices.