Overshadowed Diamonds

The portfolio invests in stocks that, from the point of view of the strategy manager, will generate attractive returns over the next few years. The manager has developed a model that recognizes attractive entry levels, given the cash flows that are expected in the future. The strategy does not derive from the greed of the market. Das Portfolio investiert in Aktien, von denen der Strategiemanager glaubt, dass sie in den nächsten Jahren attraktive Renditen erzielen werden. Der Manager hat ein Modell entwickelt, das angesichts der erwarteten zukünftigen Cashflows attraktive Einstiegsniveaus identifiziert. Die Strategie leitet sich nicht von der Gier des Marktes ab.