Short-Term Statistical Trading

MaJoe

Last Login: 05/24/2022

+6.5%
since 05/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.5%
Max loss
0.88
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

12%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Anlageuniversum: Aktien und ETFs Entscheidungsfindung: Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld) Sentimentanalyse (wie Stimmungsindikatoren, Investors Intelligence, Contrary Opinion) Anlagehorizont: überwiegend kurzfristig, Tage bis einige Wochen

Master data

Symbol

WFPM220519

Date created

05/19/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

108.3

Decision making

Fundamental analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

