FIRS-POWER

Andreas Westhoff
QAD

Performance

  • +3.0 %
    since 2022-01-24
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.52×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Follow the big money! Make use of the big money flow to determine the regime we are in - either risk-on or risk-off. Dependent on the risk evaluation, simple trades will be placed. The strategy only rebalances once a month into one asset. Why complicated when it can be done simple easy. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFQAD00010
Date created
2022-01-24
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

QAD
Andreas Westhoff
Registered since 2016-04-02
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

