OutPerformer Relative Strength
+1.1%
since 7/24/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
The top 25 weighted companies of the NASDAQ are analyzed and the top 2 performers will be invested. Rebalancing rules applied are dependent on the move of the stock, the strength and the holding.Daily analysis for exiting a position and weekly analysis for entering a position will be applied. To account for missing sectors in the NASDAQ, 2 ETFs covering Energy and the Bank sector are part of the investing universe.
Master data
Symbol
WFQAD00030
Date created
07/24/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0