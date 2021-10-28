See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

European Equity Sharpe Ratio

MNFinance

Performance

  • -0.8 %
    since 2021-10-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.72×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The European Equity Sharpe Ratio Portfolio is based on a mathematical Sharpe Ratio approach. This represents the most efficient portfolio from a return and risk perspective in the theory of the "Capital Asset Pricing Model". The investment universe for the allocation model consists of the 19 sub-indices of the EUROSTOXX 600. The allocation period of the securities is 20 trading days. On the allocation day, the new weights are reallocated based on the closing prices of the previous 20 trading days in the Sharpe Ratio Model. Since the allocation signal can only be given by the model in the evening, the new weights are implemented on the market the following trading day at new prices. Through the quantitative strategy, human errors in the investment process should be minimized. Benchmark for performance comparison of the European Equity Sharpe Ratio1 Portfolio is the EUROSTOXX 600, which should be outperformed by the strategy. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFQEESR001
Date created
2021-10-22
Index level
High watermark
100.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

MNFinance
Registered since 2021-10-17
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios