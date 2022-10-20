Register
Quality and Dividend Invest

JohnSchlegel

Last Login: 10/20/2022

-1.8%
since 10/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.41
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
This Portfolio is about Investing into quality stocks that distribute a dividend to generate cashflow. The dividends get reinvested. Stocks only get swapped out when investment case isn't valid anymore. Stocks becoming picked after analysis of several underlying financial factors and portfolio is aiming to be equally weighted throughout all different sectors. Portfolio aims on US Stocks, however is not bound to that and could shift to other markets in future

Symbol

WFQUALIDIV

Date created

10/19/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

