Quantum Technologies

TechChris

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2021-01-30
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The idea of the wikifolio Quantum Technologies is to perform a long-term Investment in technology stocks in quantum technologies such as quantum computing, quantum communications, etc.

The stocks are weighted by the chances of success in the quantum technologies. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFQUANTTEC
Date created
2021-01-30
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TechChris
Registered since 2021-01-22
