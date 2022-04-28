Retail Brokerage
-0.6%
since 04/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.66
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Das wikifolio deckt die wesentlichen börsengelisteten europäischen Aktien im Bereich Retail Brokerage ab. Alle Unternehmen die einen überwiegenden Umsatzanteil in der Wertschöpfung von Aktien, Zertifikaten und CFD Brokerage haben.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFRETAILBR
Date created
04/28/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0