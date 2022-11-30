Fundamentals
+2.6%
since 09/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.9%
Max loss
0.78
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
67 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
In this portfolio, 20 companies are represented that can convince with high ROCE, ROIC, and a deep moat. We place more emphasis on quality than on the company's valuation. Expected holding period: 6+ years.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFROICROCE
Date created
09/24/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
104.4