See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Herbst Watchlist

Herbst416

Performance

  • +4.6 %
    since 2021-06-29
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.46×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Hier sind alle Aktien meiner Watchlist gleichgewichtet aufgeführt. Dieses dient Prüfung der These, dass meine Watchlist-Titel nicht besser als meine Portfolio-Titel laufen und ist nur zu internen Zwecken geführt. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFSHTWL416
Date created
2021-06-29
Index level
High watermark
104.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Herbst416
Registered since 2021-06-28
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios