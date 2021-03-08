See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Small- und Midcap Growth

BHLTVI

Performance

  • +39.9 %
    since 2020-05-12
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -16.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.27×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Investitionen in Small und Midcap Unternehmen mit hohem Wachstums- / Vervielfachungspotential. Fundamentale Kennzahlen sind 40% und Story hinter dem Unternehmen 60% der Entscheidungsfindung. Der Chartverlauf soll ebenfalls passen. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFSMCGRWTH
Date created
2020-05-12
Index level
High watermark
150.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

BHLTVI
Registered since 2016-12-19
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios