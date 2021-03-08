Small- und Midcap Growth
Performance
-
+39.9 %since 2020-05-12
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-16.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.27×Risk factor
-
-
Buy 2020-11-09 at 02:00 pmUS4435731009Price EUR 338.000 18.0 %
-
Sell 2021-02-23 at 04:23 pmUS18915M1071Price EUR 61.000 4.4 %
Trading Idea
Investitionen in Small und Midcap Unternehmen mit hohem Wachstums- / Vervielfachungspotential. Fundamentale Kennzahlen sind 40% und Story hinter dem Unternehmen 60% der Entscheidungsfindung. Der Chartverlauf soll ebenfalls passen. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFSMCGRWTH
|
Date created
|2020-05-12
|Index level
|
High watermark
|150.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
