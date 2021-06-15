Beat Swiss Market Benchmarks
Performance
+10.9 %since 2021-03-03
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-3.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.72×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-06-14 at 03:52 pmCH0012032048Price CHF 341.189 4.7 %
Sell 2021-06-14 at 03:50 pmCH0012255151Price CHF 321.611 20.3 %
Trading Idea
Beat the Swiss Market Index by a AI-based evaluation method.
Only the 20 stocks that make up the Swiss Market Index are traded.
Exactly those five stocks are held (stock picking) which have the best potential due to an on artificial intelligence (AI) based evaluation method.
The average holding period for a security will be in the range of 5 to 20 days.
The stock market price history of the 20 stocks alone serve as a source for decision-making. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFSMI2BEAT
Date created
|2021-03-03
|Index level
High watermark
|111.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-07-24