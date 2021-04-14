KRYPTOMANIA
Last Login: 2021-04-14
Performance
-
+6.7 %since 2021-04-09
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-12 at 01:49 pmCH0593331561Price EUR 18.820 10.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio dreht sich alles um Krypto Währungen. Es wird beabsichtigt durch eine breite Streuung eine gute Performers zu erzielen und bei gleichzeitigen kalkulierbaren Risiko.
Anlagehorizont ist langfristig show more
Anlagehorizont ist langfristig show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFSOPHALES
|
Date created
|2021-04-09
|Index level
|
High watermark
|105.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Angelo Lauria
Registered since 2020-09-24