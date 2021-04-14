See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

KRYPTOMANIA

Angelo Lauria
DonAngelo1000

Performance

  • +6.7 %
    since 2021-04-09
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio dreht sich alles um Krypto Währungen. Es wird beabsichtigt durch eine breite Streuung eine gute Performers zu erzielen und bei gleichzeitigen kalkulierbaren Risiko.

Anlagehorizont ist langfristig show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFSOPHALES
Date created
2021-04-09
Index level
High watermark
105.7

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

DonAngelo1000
Angelo Lauria
Registered since 2020-09-24
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios