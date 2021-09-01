See all wikifolios
Stuzis Panoramadach No1

Stuzi

Performance

  • +0.4 %
    since 2021-08-31
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Wikifolio macht Spaß - Gute Wikinger zu finden noch mehr!

Die Wikifolios werden wöchentlich überprüft und neu bewertet.
Hoch riskante Portfolios werden, wenn überhaupt nur zu einen kleinen Anteil positioniert. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFSTUZIPD1
Date created
2021-08-31
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

Stuzi
Registered since 2019-05-25
