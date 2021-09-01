Stuzis Panoramadach No1
Last Login: 2021-09-01
Performance
-
+0.4 %since 2021-08-31
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-08-31 at 04:23 pmDE000LS9DDX5Price EUR 917.945 10.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Wikifolio macht Spaß - Gute Wikinger zu finden noch mehr!
Die Wikifolios werden wöchentlich überprüft und neu bewertet.
Hoch riskante Portfolios werden, wenn überhaupt nur zu einen kleinen Anteil positioniert. show more
Die Wikifolios werden wöchentlich überprüft und neu bewertet.
Hoch riskante Portfolios werden, wenn überhaupt nur zu einen kleinen Anteil positioniert. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFSTUZIPD1
|
Date created
|2021-08-31
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2019-05-25