Futuremark - TopEurope
Last Login: 2021-02-15
Performance
-
+1.6 %since 2021-02-11
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.62×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2021-02-14 at 10:48 pm
-
Buy 2021-02-11 at 01:27 pmFR0000184798Price EUR 115.350 2.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
In this wikifolio, only key companies and strong family businesses are acquired. The investment principle is based on that of Beate Sanders, who died in 2020 and who managed to become a millionaire from her teacher's salary through this very investment style.
Her investment style is to take place here under performance optimization in order to optimize the long-term return more actively.
No leveraged products are used, since instead on high-quality enterprises is set. The holding period, should be long-term oriented. As sources, the balance sheets of the companies are analyzed, their market position, vision, and the overall business model. show more
Her investment style is to take place here under performance optimization in order to optimize the long-term return more actively.
No leveraged products are used, since instead on high-quality enterprises is set. The holding period, should be long-term oriented. As sources, the balance sheets of the companies are analyzed, their market position, vision, and the overall business model. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFT0PEUR0P
|
Date created
|2021-02-11
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-01