Futuremark - TopEurope

Lukasogier

Performance

  • +1.6 %
    since 2021-02-11
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.62×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

In this wikifolio, only key companies and strong family businesses are acquired. The investment principle is based on that of Beate Sanders, who died in 2020 and who managed to become a millionaire from her teacher's salary through this very investment style.
Her investment style is to take place here under performance optimization in order to optimize the long-term return more actively.
No leveraged products are used, since instead on high-quality enterprises is set. The holding period, should be long-term oriented. As sources, the balance sheets of the companies are analyzed, their market position, vision, and the overall business model. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFT0PEUR0P
Date created
2021-02-11
Index level
High watermark
100.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Lukasogier
Registered since 2021-02-01
