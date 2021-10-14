See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Technology Trend Trading

WIKITETRETRA

Performance

  • +1.6 %
    since 2021-10-13
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.61×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Technology growth trend trading strategy which aims to achieve annual returns above Nasdaq´s, whilst keeping the draw-down levels to the absolute minimum.

The competitive edge lies in a proprietary pre-trade analysis. Every trade follows a pre-trade plan containing an in-depth scenario analysis on how the price action could unfold.

Trades are taken continuously during all hours and days of the year. Manual control is maintained such that for anticipated, as well as in response to unforeseen.
show more

Master data

Symbol
WFTETRETRA
Date created
2021-10-13
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

WIKITETRETRA
Registered since 2017-12-04
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios