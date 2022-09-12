Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

NRG

FinanzInvest

Last Login: 09/12/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-2.6%
since 05/27/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-10.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
108 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Es soll vorwiegend in Wikifolio Zertifikate investiert werden, die im Energie-Sektor investieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFTOPENERG

Date created

05/27/2022

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Highflyer USA

Achim Reimers

+55.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge Long/Short Smallcap

Stephan Beier

+8.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+23.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

AA+ Master-Trading ohne Hebel

Axel Albietz

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+20.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+98.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+19.4%
Ø-Perf. per year