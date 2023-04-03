Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Top Volume

Trader2305

Last Login: 04/03/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.6%
since 03/28/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses Dachwikifolio soll in wikifolio-Zertifikate investieren, die mehr als 100 000 € an Investorengeldern sammeln konnten. Die Gewichtung erfolgt nach der Marktkapitalisierung. Die Anpassung der Zusammensetzung erfolgt viermal jährlich zum Quartalsbeginn.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFTOPVLM01

Date created

03/28/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Strategie 16

Ingo Hoffmann

+23.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

TTT - Trend Target Trading

Heiko Rudolph

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Quantum

Christian Jagd

+21.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG