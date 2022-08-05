LoginRegister
TripleA Next Generation Mobility

Brian Phillips

 | TripleA

Last Login: 08/05/2022

+6.8%
since 04/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.3%
Max loss
0.84
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
106 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Portfolio of world-wide stocks from the mobility sector, for direct personal & commercial transportation and includes movements on land, sea & air. Mobility will include in its broadest sense services & products that facilitate transportation and may include equipment manufacturers and other services that are needed to 'grease the wheels' of the integrated processes that make mobility possible. The intention is to create a portfolio of single stocks, but I include the possibility to park money temporarily in broader index ETFs. It is not intended to deal in derivatives or take short positions.

Master data

Symbol

WFTRPANGMO

Date created

04/20/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

106.5

Investment Universe

