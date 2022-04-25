LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Standards and Expectations

ZeKo

Last Login: 04/25/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-4.8%
since 04/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.9%
Max loss
0.73
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
20 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Just putting some Standards and Expections in one basket. Some sports, some financials, some energy, some Tech - thats nearly it. +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Master data

Symbol

WFTTT333ZK

Date created

04/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+107.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+28.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+44.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Alpha AI Sustainable

Christoph Gum

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+43.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+18.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Healthcare

Martin Fischbach

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year