Standards and Expectations
-4.8%
since 04/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.9%
Max loss
0.73
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
20 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Just putting some Standards and Expections in one basket. Some sports, some financials, some energy, some Tech - thats nearly it. +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Master data
Symbol
WFTTT333ZK
Date created
04/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0