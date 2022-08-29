Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

US Compounders

Buergenstock

Last Login: 08/29/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-2.1%
since 08/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

The portfolio contains 10-20 high conviction stocks selected from the S&P 500 Benchmark. A quantitative screen narrows the universe down to 50 stocks with a favourable GARP (growth at reasonable price) ratio. Thereafter qualitative selection is used to pick the high conviction companies.

Master data

Symbol

WFUSCOMPND

Date created

08/24/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.7

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

GreenDeal

Ernst Liess

+20.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+12.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+21.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Highflyer USA

Achim Reimers

+57.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality values

Alexander Görzen

+55.9%
Ø-Perf. per year