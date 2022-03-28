Long Run Stock Picking
Performance
+34.4 %since 2020-05-05
+10.9 %1 Year
+16.9 %Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-16.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.57×Risk factor
Buy 2022-03-25 at 01:57 pmUS0079031078Price EUR 109.680 2.1%
Trading Idea
Focus on stocks - finance, energy, aeronautics and defense, technology and emerging markets. Stock picking is based on sustainable development and growing demand for high demand products combined with the statistics approach.
Key aspects are:
Level of debt - level of debt under 50% + exceptions
Uniqueness - unique feature or aspect which is complicated to copy or overtake
Government connections - the government is shareholder or government is not an insignificant part of sales
Industry - future trend + sustainability
Past performance - performance in the last 3 years
Product - cyclical non - cyclical shares
Dividends
Product market capacity - growing sales
Breakthrough - the probability of breakthrough in a certain industry
Two horizons are used for calculations - 3 months and 3 years. The current price is taken and compared to my 3M valuation and to my 3y valuation. Due to these calculations holding time is from weeks to months.
2-10% of the portfolio is held in cash waiting for opportunity depending on market conditions.
Master data
Symbol
|WFVALSUSPR
Date created
|2020-05-05
|Index level
High watermark
|133.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2018-04-05