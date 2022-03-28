See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Long Run Stock Picking

LGx

Performance

  • +34.4 %
    since 2020-05-05
  • +10.9 %
    1 Year
  • +16.9 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -16.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.57×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

Focus on stocks - finance, energy, aeronautics and defense, technology and emerging markets. Stock picking is based on sustainable development and growing demand for high demand products combined with the statistics approach.

Key aspects are:
Level of debt - level of debt under 50% + exceptions
Uniqueness - unique feature or aspect which is complicated to copy or overtake
Government connections - the government is shareholder or government is not an insignificant part of sales
Industry - future trend + sustainability
Past performance - performance in the last 3 years
Product - cyclical non - cyclical shares
Dividends
Product market capacity - growing sales
Breakthrough - the probability of breakthrough in a certain industry

Two horizons are used for calculations - 3 months and 3 years. The current price is taken and compared to my 3M valuation and to my 3y valuation. Due to these calculations holding time is from weeks to months.

2-10% of the portfolio is held in cash waiting for opportunity depending on market conditions.
show more

Master data

Symbol
WFVALSUSPR
Date created
2020-05-05
Index level
High watermark
133.7

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

LGx
Registered since 2018-04-05
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios