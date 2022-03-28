Long Run Stock Picking

Trading Idea

Focus on stocks - finance, energy, aeronautics and defense, technology and emerging markets. Stock picking is based on sustainable development and growing demand for high demand products combined with the statistics approach.



Key aspects are:

Level of debt - level of debt under 50% + exceptions

Uniqueness - unique feature or aspect which is complicated to copy or overtake

Government connections - the government is shareholder or government is not an insignificant part of sales

Industry - future trend + sustainability

Past performance - performance in the last 3 years

Product - cyclical non - cyclical shares

Dividends

Product market capacity - growing sales

Breakthrough - the probability of breakthrough in a certain industry



Two horizons are used for calculations - 3 months and 3 years. The current price is taken and compared to my 3M valuation and to my 3y valuation. Due to these calculations holding time is from weeks to months.



2-10% of the portfolio is held in cash waiting for opportunity depending on market conditions.

