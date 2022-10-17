ValueRay Long Fundamentals
-1.7%
since 10/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.2%
Max loss
0.66
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Proof of Work of my ValueRay Index Methodology, a NextGen Sophisticated Market Index with 20+ backtested fundamentals. Fundamental Preselection - Only Common-Stocks - Mid-Cap or bigger (Market Cap > 2 Billion) - Minimum two fiscal years or 8 quarters of fundamental data available - Minimum one analyst rating (the rating itself is not important) - Piotroski ValueRay Score highest bracket (7, 8 or 9) - Free-Cash-Flow Yield > 6% - Debt / EBITDA Ratio < 3.5
