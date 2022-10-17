ValueRay Long Fundamentals

Proof of Work of my ValueRay Index Methodology, a NextGen Sophisticated Market Index with 20+ backtested fundamentals. Fundamental Preselection - Only Common-Stocks - Mid-Cap or bigger (Market Cap > 2 Billion) - Minimum two fiscal years or 8 quarters of fundamental data available - Minimum one analyst rating (the rating itself is not important) - Piotroski ValueRay Score highest bracket (7, 8 or 9) - Free-Cash-Flow Yield > 6% - Debt / EBITDA Ratio < 3.5