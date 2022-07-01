LoginRegister
WORLD Leveraged

Marco Tapken

 | Erfolgsphoenix

Last Login: 07/01/2022

-10.2%
since 05/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-15.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
31 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Es wird ein Leveraged MSCI World Portfolio nachgebaut. Dafür soll der Amundi MSCI World LEFT, der EURO Stoxx 50 LEFT, der NASDAQ 100 LEFT und ein Emergin Markets ETF verwendet werden. Das ganze lehnt sich an ein Video an.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFWORLLEFT

Date created

05/31/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.6

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

