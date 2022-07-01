WORLD Leveraged
-10.2%
since 05/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-15.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
31 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Es wird ein Leveraged MSCI World Portfolio nachgebaut. Dafür soll der Amundi MSCI World LEFT, der EURO Stoxx 50 LEFT, der NASDAQ 100 LEFT und ein Emergin Markets ETF verwendet werden. Das ganze lehnt sich an ein Video an.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFWORLLEFT
Date created
05/31/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.6