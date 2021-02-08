WallstreetBets BANG
Performance
-45.3 %since 2021-01-31
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-49.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
1.72×Risk factor
Trading Idea
Wallstreetbets Portfolio
This Portfolio represents the stocks presented in the r/wallstreetbets Reddit forum.
This is considered to be a YOLO Portfolio and very high risk.
If you like STONKS you will like this a lot.
Master data
Symbol
|WFWSBBANG1
Date created
|2021-01-31
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Can Gerling
Registered since 2020-11-07
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Other analysis