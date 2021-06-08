See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Wallstreetbets Indication

Moonshot

Performance

  • +9.4 %
    since 2021-06-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.24×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

This wikifolio mirrors the current discussions in the reddit forum wallstreetbets. It will be updated once a month to reflect how often a stock is mentioned in the forums. Since it reflects the structure on how these stocks are traded most of the stocks will be held for a mid\longer term. Only if the focus switches to a new stock, older stocks will be partially sold. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFWSBINDEX
Date created
2021-06-06
Index level
High watermark
107.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Moonshot
Registered since 2021-06-06
Show profile

Decision making

  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios