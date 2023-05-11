Diversified Growth Opportunities

My portfolio will be based on European and American small and mid-cap growth stocks with a special focus on the German SME market. These investments will be backed by some basic value stocks that are recession-proof and still exhibit significant upside potential. The majority of companies will be in the technology and healthcare industries, all of which have great products that make the daily lives of businesses and society easier and are essential to their operations and data security. Important market trends are optionally covered by special theme ETFs in order to diversify the risk in these segments.