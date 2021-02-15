Alle wikifolios
Equity Mix Dividend and Growth

flowervalley01

Performance

  • +20,8 %
    seit 19.11.2020
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -5,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,62×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

My aim is to trade a healthy mix of turnaround candidates, dividend stocks and growth stocks. In addition, I follow the method of limiting losses and running profits on each share. I trade stocks from all over the world, but the focus is on American and European stocks. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000DIVGR
Erstellungsdatum
19.11.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
118,8

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

flowervalley01
Mitglied seit 28.11.2019
