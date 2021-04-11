Globally diversified

Handelsidee

Max deversified by ETF

This wikifolio should primarily be invested in index ETFs. Short-term returns is not the focus, but a long-term buy and hold strategy. The main focus will be on stocks and real estate. Raw materials or gold are out of scope. The selection of the ETFs aims for a broad diversification. Low TER is a selection criterium. As active element rebalencing of portfolio is considered while in general total divesture of one ETF should only be an option if an ETF with similar portfolio and lower TER becomes available. While in general a "passive" none analysis, none stock picking strategy is focus, some Factor ETFs are considered as an option to actively manage the portfolio follow certain market trends e.g. robots, KI, sustainability on a mid term time horizon. The amount of activly managed ETFs should not be higher than 40% of the ETF. mehr anzeigen