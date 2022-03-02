Algo Trader V2
Letzter Login: 02.03.2022
Performance
-
-10,0 %seit 21.11.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-14,5 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,80×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 16.02.2022 um 08:50DE000A27Z304Kurs EUR 37,766 5,6 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 22.02.2022 um 08:41DE000A27Z304Kurs EUR 31,422 4,7 %
Handelsidee
This Wikifolio acts as a container for a set of different algo traders. The single algos are performance optimized - combining them into one wikifolio will reduce the volatility and potential downside forming a more reliable result compared to the single approaches. The contained algos will be continuously improve and enhanced for more diversification and performance. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00TW1090
|
Erstellungsdatum
|21.11.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|97,9
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 26.09.2020