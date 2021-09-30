European Mid- and Smallcpas
Performance
-
-1,5 %seit 22.05.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-7,6 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,75×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 27.09.2021 um 21:10DE0008232125Kurs EUR 6,558 18,4 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
In this Wikifolio I focus on European mid- and small size companies. The strategy is a buy and hold and check one where generally I try to keep the portfolio stable but shift it if new interesting possibilities arise. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF0EUMSCAP
|
Erstellungsdatum
|22.05.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|103,3
