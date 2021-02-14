Mission 2030 - Long Term Trends

Handelsidee

Long-term investment in companies that serve the global trends of today and tomorrow with their products in a customer-oriented and efficient approach.



Investments are made purely in stocks.

The focus is on growth stocks, second-line stocks, but also the one or other turnaround speculation, if this can be assigned to a growth trend.



Companies are valued on the basis of their character using the DCF method, their NAV, or a fair P/E approach. High-growth shares are valued according to the Rule-of-40 and the EV/Sales ratio.

mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.