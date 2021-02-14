Alle wikifolios
Mission 2030 - Long Term Trends

Investorkan

Performance

  • +71,5 %
    seit 13.03.2020
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -15,5 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,87×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Long-term investment in companies that serve the global trends of today and tomorrow with their products in a customer-oriented and efficient approach.

Investments are made purely in stocks.
The focus is on growth stocks, second-line stocks, but also the one or other turnaround speculation, if this can be assigned to a growth trend.

Companies are valued on the basis of their character using the DCF method, their NAV, or a fair P/E approach. High-growth shares are valued according to the Rule-of-40 and the EV/Sales ratio.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0LTT2030
Erstellungsdatum
13.03.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
168,3

Trader

Investorkan
Mitglied seit 08.11.2015
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse

