Low-Risk-Pivot
Performance
+8,5 %seit 23.02.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-10,8 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,70×Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee
We are looking for low-risk entry points within a base-building period in growth stocks. Our market are US stocks and ETF's. We're looking for strong stocks that are already in an uptrend, built a longer base period, and try to break out to reach new highs.
Risk model:
- Initial risk for an individual stock is max. 8 %
- Maximum position size is 25 % of the portfolio
- We're using progressive exposure if the stock works in the right direction
- Average holding period for a stock is 17 days
- It's possible that we go to 100 % cash if the market is difficult
- short-selling is possible to hedge our positions in difficult times
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF19082605
Erstellungsdatum
|23.02.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|110,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Arkadiusz Horzela
Mitglied seit 25.11.2013
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse