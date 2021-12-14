Alle wikifolios
Low-Risk-Pivot

Arkadiusz Horzela
NemesisInvest

Performance

  • +8,5 %
    seit 23.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -10,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,70×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

We are looking for low-risk entry points within a base-building period in growth stocks. Our market are US stocks and ETF's. We're looking for strong stocks that are already in an uptrend, built a longer base period, and try to break out to reach new highs.

Risk model:
- Initial risk for an individual stock is max. 8 %
- Maximum position size is 25 % of the portfolio
- We're using progressive exposure if the stock works in the right direction
- Average holding period for a stock is 17 days
- It's possible that we go to 100 % cash if the market is difficult
- short-selling is possible to hedge our positions in difficult times
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF19082605
Erstellungsdatum
23.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
110,0

Trader

NemesisInvest
Arkadiusz Horzela
Mitglied seit 25.11.2013
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse

