Hottest Stocks in CW 52/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

Last week, wikifolio traders suffered from fear of missing out, especially on the German stock market. Among others, the pharmaceutical supplier Sartorius, the retail group Ceconomy, the wind turbine manufacturer Nordex and the biogas plant specialist Envitec Biogas ended up in their portfolios. Sartorius stocks were most heavily purchased. Envitec Biogas recorded the largest weekly increase of 14.85 %.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

wikifolio traders were also betting on the "dip" - i.e. the imminent reversal of the trend – last week, especially in Peabody Energy. The company is the largest private coal mining company in the world. Over the course of the week, their stock dropped 8.84 % in value. Before that, however, their stock had been performing excellently. On an annual basis, their stock price is up 166.5 %. Some wikifolio traders seem to be convinced that this overriding trend will continue. Among others, Valentin Schulz ( InvestierTier) has been investing. In his wikifolio DasInvestierTierInvestiertHier, Peabody stocks are currently weighted at 5.1 %.

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

Last week, wikifolio traders also saw profits on Iamgold (International African Mining Gold Corporation), whose share price recently jumped significantly (+18.5 % over the month) after the company announced the sale of its gold development projects in Mali, Guinea, and Senegal for around 280 million US dollars.

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

With a falling share price, wikifolio traders sold their stock in Biontech last week. The reason for this fall seems to be pessimistic estimates regarding the company's future Covid vaccine profits. China's surprising departure from its zero Covid policy is primarily responsible for this. With the current Covid wave spreading rapidly, hopes for a large-scale vaccination campaign with Biontech's vaccine are fading.