Hottest Stocks in CW 52/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|6.40%
|firstclass stock picking
|2
|5.64%
|TK-Strategie - Europa 2.0
|3
|5.49%
|Seitwaerts Trading regelbasiert
|4
|7.76%
|TTT - Trend Target Trading
|5
|14.85%
|Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte
Last week, wikifolio traders suffered from fear of missing out, especially on the German stock market. Among others, the pharmaceutical supplier, the retail group , the wind turbine manufacturer and the biogas plant specialist ended up in their portfolios. Sartorius stocks were most heavily purchased. Envitec Biogas recorded the largest weekly increase of 14.85 %.
Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-8.84%
|DasInvestierTierInvestiertHier
|2
|-7.47%
|Value Investing nach Greenblatt
|3
|-5.63%
|KI-Investor
|4
|Microstrategy
|-18.52%
|Dividenden und Aktien global
|5
|-8.79%
|Short-Squeeze-Kandidaten #1
wikifolio traders were also betting on the "dip" - i.e. the imminent reversal of the trend – last week, especially in InvestierTier) has been investing. In his wikifolio DasInvestierTierInvestiertHier, Peabody stocks are currently weighted at 5.1 %.. The company is the largest private coal mining company in the world. Over the course of the week, their stock dropped 8.84 % in value. Before that, however, their stock had been performing excellently. On an annual basis, their stock price is up 166.5 %. Some wikifolio traders seem to be convinced that this overriding trend will continue. Among others, Valentin Schulz (
Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|5.01%
|GOLD BLUE CHIPS
|2
|12.27%
|Stock Stars
|3
|9.14%
|Katjuscha Research spekulativ
|4
|12.18%
|GuenstigeGelegenheiten
|5
|Mogo
|17.45%
|Blockchain 2.0
Last week, wikifolio traders also saw profits on(International African Mining Gold Corporation), whose share price recently jumped significantly (+18.5 % over the month) after the company announced the sale of its gold development projects in Mali, Guinea, and Senegal for around 280 million US dollars.
Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-14.02%
|UMBRELLA
|2
|-11.31%
|Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte
|3
|-10.84%
|Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte
|4
|-11.59%
|Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte
|5
|-6.92%
|Innovative Aktienideen
With a falling share price, wikifolio traders sold their stock inlast week. The reason for this fall seems to be pessimistic estimates regarding the company's future Covid vaccine profits. China's surprising departure from its zero Covid policy is primarily responsible for this. With the current Covid wave spreading rapidly, hopes for a large-scale vaccination campaign with Biontech's vaccine are fading.
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.