Hottest Stocks in CW 48/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|18.02%
|Special Situations long/short
|2
|30.16%
|All time high and low
|3
|5.59%
|VA Aktien ETF Strategie
|4
|6.79%
|Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte
|5
|10.90%
|Trendfollowing Deutschland
Last week, wikifolio traders bought the stocks of the Berlin-based pharmaceutical companyas prices were rising. Medios specialises in the development of drugs for chronic and rare diseases. Last week, their share price rose by 18.02 %. This sharp jump in share price was in response to the company's previously unveiled expansion plans. Medios plans to expand into other European countries and broaden its portfolio over the next few years. In doing this, the company aims to significantly increase growth and profitability.
Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-5.28%
|TanTeo Torpedo Invest
|2
|-12.33%
|3D Drucker Megatrend
|3
|-10.69%
|PPinvest PREMIUM AKTIEN
|4
|-12.93%
|Nordstern
|5
|-11.36%
|3D Drucker Megatrend
In addition to this, wikifolio traders bet on an imminent turnaround for the oilfield equipment supplier, last week. The company is the global leader in all technical solutions and services related to oil production. Their share price is currently correcting after reaching a new several-year high at the beginning of February. Many wikifolio traders seem to believe that the stock will soon rise to new heights and invested accordingly.
Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|9.55%
|Wasserstoff & Brennstoffzellen
|2
|7.79%
|Trend + Chart
|3
|6.28%
|US Premium Stocks
|4
|8.65%
|Substanz plus Soliditaet
|5
|5.30%
|Leading Outperformer
Last week also saw wikifolio traders taking profits, especially on the Norwegian hydrogen company. This stock has increased its performance by almost 50% since mid-October, after it had previously corrected significantly over the summer. Some wikifolio traders seem to expect the current bounce-back to end soon. No surprises there, really, as the share has been going up and down since October 2021. Three times already, a steep upswing was followed by a strong correction. Each time it dropped to a slightly lower level and the height of the previous upswing was not reached again. The stock last peaked in August 2022 at EUR 1.65. It is currently trading at EUR 1.41. Should the previous pattern continue, another correction would be imminent.
Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-9.82%
|BIO x KLIMA x UMWELT x FAIR
|2
|-8.18%
|Trendfollowing Deutschland
|3
|-6.17%
|eMobility
|4
|-7.04%
|Intelligent Matrix Biotech
|5
|-7.60%
|Top Select Germany
Amongst falling prices, wikifolio traders sold their stocks of the Chinese battery and e-car company Scheid) commented: "At the Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD, sales rose by 116% year-on-year to 117.1 billion renminbi (€16.2 billion), while profits increased by 350% to 5.7 billion renminbi. Analysts were also convinced, although some cut their stock valuations.", last week. The company presented convincing figures at the beginning of November; however, this could not stop the slide in share price, which had been ongoing since the summer. Christian Scheid (
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.