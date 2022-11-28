Hottest Stocks in CW 48/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

Last week, wikifolio traders bought the stocks of the Berlin-based pharmaceutical company Medios as prices were rising. Medios specialises in the development of drugs for chronic and rare diseases. Last week, their share price rose by 18.02 %. This sharp jump in share price was in response to the company's previously unveiled expansion plans. Medios plans to expand into other European countries and broaden its portfolio over the next few years. In doing this, the company aims to significantly increase growth and profitability.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

In addition to this, wikifolio traders bet on an imminent turnaround for the oilfield equipment supplier Schlumberger, last week. The company is the global leader in all technical solutions and services related to oil production. Their share price is currently correcting after reaching a new several-year high at the beginning of February. Many wikifolio traders seem to believe that the stock will soon rise to new heights and invested accordingly.

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

Last week also saw wikifolio traders taking profits, especially on the Norwegian hydrogen company Nel ASA. This stock has increased its performance by almost 50% since mid-October, after it had previously corrected significantly over the summer. Some wikifolio traders seem to expect the current bounce-back to end soon. No surprises there, really, as the share has been going up and down since October 2021. Three times already, a steep upswing was followed by a strong correction. Each time it dropped to a slightly lower level and the height of the previous upswing was not reached again. The stock last peaked in August 2022 at EUR 1.65. It is currently trading at EUR 1.41. Should the previous pattern continue, another correction would be imminent.

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

Amongst falling prices, wikifolio traders sold their stocks of the Chinese battery and e-car company BYD, last week. The company presented convincing figures at the beginning of November; however, this could not stop the slide in share price, which had been ongoing since the summer. Christian Scheid ( Scheid) commented: "At the Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD, sales rose by 116% year-on-year to 117.1 billion renminbi (€16.2 billion), while profits increased by 350% to 5.7 billion renminbi. Analysts were also convinced, although some cut their stock valuations."

