Hottest Stocks in CW 44/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|13,34%
|Trend und Momentum
|2
|19,60%
|Special Situations long/short
|3
|8,98%
|Nordstern
|4
|8,32%
|Selective Global Momentum Stock Picking
|5
|7,21%
|Kunterbunter Mix
After a slight correction, Smart Selection - Green: "I slightly increased my investment in Solaredge this week. After the great enphase figures this week, Solaredge should also be able to profit. The share price has bounced back quite a bit recently. Q3 figures will be announced on Monday, 7.11." In total, the stocks were traded 80 times in seven trading days - a good three-quarters of which were Buys.stocks made up some ground last week. wikifolio traders have increasingly used the last few days to acquire stocks in the photovoltaic company. Lennart Marxen is one such trader, with his wikifolio
Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-14,02%
|Nordstern
|2
|-25,28%
|Trendfolge&Trading
|3
|-8,35%
|Aktien-Werte First
|4
|-5,57%
|Cybersecurity Innovators
|5
|-6,18%
|Special Situations
Nasdaq tech giants have had a tough week. After a number of disappointing quarterly reports, Augmented Reality Innovators and commented after the figures were released: "Meta/Facebook released its quarterly figures yesterday. Contrary to what many predicted, Facebook did not lose any clients, but was even able to increase its number of daily users. So at least for Facebook there's a new all-time record in its number of users - never before have people used Facebook products as they do today." As an investor in Meta, two questions are crucial for Althaus to justify an investment., and (A) suffered significant losses. The wikifolio community clearly sees this as an investment opportunity. For Meta, for example, 361 trades were registered in the last seven days, of which a whopping 77% were Buys. Dirk Althaus increased the stock in his wikifolio
Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|28,66%
|Wachstumsstarke Disruptoren
|2
|5,83%
|Special Situations long/short
|3
|8,58%
|Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien
|4
|20,61%
|Definitely Unexpected
|5
|5,52%
|25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung
Scheid) is obviously not a Tesla fan. On Friday he commented as follows: "Stocks in the electric car manufacturer continue to be absurdly overvalued. Even if the market valuation of the car sector were twice as high, Tesla stocks should still fall by 75%. Now that Elon Musk has been thoroughly exposed (with the events surrounding the Twitter takeover he has finally dug his own grave) and Tesla's self-driving functions have more or less turned out to be a con, it is only a matter of time before the stock is priced down. I expect this to happen at the latest when the stock market realises that Tesla cannot grow by 50% every year as predicted. Elon Musk's statement that Tesla could soon be more than Saudi Aramco and Apple combined reminds me of Markus Braun's fatal words. In September 2018, he believed that the best times were yet to come and that Wirecard would grow at least tenfold in the long term. The rest of that story is all too familiar."continues to divide the stock market. On wikifolio.com, too, buying and selling generally balance each other out. However, some traders took advantage of last week's price recovery to sell the stock. wikifolio trader Christian Scheid (
Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-11,20%
|Alpha AI Large Cap - EUR
|2
|-14,57%
|PremiumSelektion
|3
|-21,86%
|GS High-Tech und Rohstoffe
|4
|-7,00%
|Szew Small Cap
|5
|-8,00%
|PPinvest Searching Alpha
Chinese stock markets continue to be burdened by the hard lockdowns. Economists now do not expect China's economy to grow by more than 5% in 2023 and 2024. The Hang Seng Index has lost 37% of its value since the beginning of the year. The e-commerce platformis down a good 30% for the year, and the internet giant has seen its stock halved in value. wikifolio traders do not seem to believe in an imminent recovery of the Chinese stock markets. They finally left the "sinking ships" last week.
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.