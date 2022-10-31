Hottest Stocks in CW 44/22

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise

After a slight correction, SolarEdge Technologies stocks made up some ground last week. wikifolio traders have increasingly used the last few days to acquire stocks in the photovoltaic company. Lennart Marxen is one such trader, with his wikifolio Smart Selection - Green: "I slightly increased my investment in Solaredge this week. After the great enphase figures this week, Solaredge should also be able to profit. The share price has bounced back quite a bit recently. Q3 figures will be announced on Monday, 7.11." In total, the stocks were traded 80 times in seven trading days - a good three-quarters of which were Buys.

Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall

Nasdaq tech giants have had a tough week. After a number of disappointing quarterly reports, Amazon, Meta and Alphabet (A) suffered significant losses. The wikifolio community clearly sees this as an investment opportunity. For Meta, for example, 361 trades were registered in the last seven days, of which a whopping 77% were Buys. Dirk Althaus increased the stock in his wikifolio Augmented Reality Innovators and commented after the figures were released: "Meta/Facebook released its quarterly figures yesterday. Contrary to what many predicted, Facebook did not lose any clients, but was even able to increase its number of daily users. So at least for Facebook there's a new all-time record in its number of users - never before have people used Facebook products as they do today." As an investor in Meta, two questions are crucial for Althaus to justify an investment.

Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising

Tesla continues to divide the stock market. On wikifolio.com, too, buying and selling generally balance each other out. However, some traders took advantage of last week's price recovery to sell the stock. wikifolio trader Christian Scheid ( Scheid) is obviously not a Tesla fan. On Friday he commented as follows: "Stocks in the electric car manufacturer continue to be absurdly overvalued. Even if the market valuation of the car sector were twice as high, Tesla stocks should still fall by 75%. Now that Elon Musk has been thoroughly exposed (with the events surrounding the Twitter takeover he has finally dug his own grave) and Tesla's self-driving functions have more or less turned out to be a con, it is only a matter of time before the stock is priced down. I expect this to happen at the latest when the stock market realises that Tesla cannot grow by 50% every year as predicted. Elon Musk's statement that Tesla could soon be more than Saudi Aramco and Apple combined reminds me of Markus Braun's fatal words. In September 2018, he believed that the best times were yet to come and that Wirecard would grow at least tenfold in the long term. The rest of that story is all too familiar."

Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling

Chinese stock markets continue to be burdened by the hard lockdowns. Economists now do not expect China's economy to grow by more than 5% in 2023 and 2024. The Hang Seng Index has lost 37% of its value since the beginning of the year. The e-commerce platform Pinduoduo (ADR) is down a good 30% for the year, and the internet giant Tencent has seen its stock halved in value. wikifolio traders do not seem to believe in an imminent recovery of the Chinese stock markets. They finally left the "sinking ships" last week.